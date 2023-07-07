Centre for Policy Research issues statement after losing its tax exemption status

Think tank Centre for Policy Research's (CPR) tax exemption status was revoked four months back under Section 12A of the IT Act, 1961. CPR has issued a statement that it functions in compliance to the law and its collaborations are only limited to research.

CPR's licence was revoked under Section 12A of the IT Act, 1961 nearly four months back for receiving foreign donations. Earlier, CPR had received a show cause notice from Income Tax (IT) department accusing it of engaging in activities not in accordance with the objects and conditions under which it was registered.

“In response to the current order withdrawing our tax exemption status, CPR will be seeking all avenues of recourse that are available,” the think tank said in its statement.

“Despite this severe blow that strikes at the core of our ability to function, CPR remains committed to working towards its foundational objective of conducting research that contributes to high quality scholarship, better policies, and a more robust public discourse about the issues that impact life in India,” CPR added.

Activities listed by the IT department mentioned in the notice, included its involvement in the Hasdeo movement against coal mining in the Chhattisgarh forests.

The notice also included receipts to the tune of Rs 10.19 crore since 2016 for its Namati-Environmental Justice Program, which were allegedly mostly used to file litigation and complaints rather than do research.

The think tank is headed by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter Yamini Aiyar.