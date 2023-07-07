CNBC TV18
Centre for Policy Research issues statement after losing its tax exemption status
By Dhananjay Khatri  Jul 7, 2023 12:20:41 AM IST (Published)

Think tank Centre for Policy Research's (CPR) tax exemption status was revoked four months back under Section 12A of the IT Act, 1961. CPR has issued a statement that it functions in compliance to the law and its collaborations are only limited to research.

CPR's licence was revoked under Section 12A of the IT Act, 1961 nearly four months back for receiving foreign donations. Earlier, CPR had received a show cause notice from Income Tax (IT) department accusing it of engaging in activities not in accordance with the objects and conditions under which it was registered.
“In response to the current order withdrawing our tax exemption status, CPR will be seeking all avenues of recourse that are available,” the think tank said in its statement.
