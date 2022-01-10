Course5 Intelligence files for IPO to raise up to Rs 600 crore

Course5 Intelligence Ltd, a pure-play data analytics and insights company has filed preliminary documents with markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO - worth Rs 600 crore - comprises a fresh issue of equity shares of up to Rs 300 crore and an Offer For Sale of Rs 300 crore by existing promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Promoters Ashwin Ramesh Mittal, Riddhymic Technologies, Riddhymic Technoserve LLP and AM Family Private Trust and shareholder Kumar Kantilal Mehta will offload their shares as part of the OFS.

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating up to Rs 60 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

The company intends to use the proceeds of the fresh issue to fund inorganic growth initiatives, working capital requirements, supporting product and IP initiatives, expanding geographical footprint and for general corporate purposes.

Course5 is a digital, marketing, and customer analytics firm that has a thorough grasp of the omnichannel customer journey. It aims to assist businesses in driving digital transformation using artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and insights.

The company's clients include Lenovo, Colgate-Palmolive Company, American Regent, Inc (a member of the Daiichi Sanyo Group) and the National Bank of Fujairah PJSC.

Axis Capital and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue.