Countdown to LIC listing: Embedded value seen at Rs 5.40 lakh crore, draft prospectus likely next week

The union government, the sole owner of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), plans its disinvestment by early March of FY22 according to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary, with the draft red herring prospectus to be filed next week.

DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has confirmed to CNBC-TV18 that the embedded value of LIC could be slightly over Rs 5 lakh crore, with enterprise value many times more. Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that the embedded value of the corporation is around Rs 5.40 lakh crore.

The draft prospectus is likely to be filed between February 7, 2022, and February 11, 2022.

The government could garner a tidy sum through this mega listing, up to Rs 1 lakh crore, depending on the market appetite and the size of the IPO. This could be the highest amount raised through an IPO in the history of Indian stock markets.

With an embedded value of Rs 5.40 lakh crore, it may be possible that government could keep a 5 percent dilution at this stage, however, this hasn’t been decided yet, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.

The Narendra Modi government is planning to tweak the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy for LIC IPO. The FDI policy for life insurance allows a 74 percent composite cap, however, these rules do not apply to LIC as it falls under the LIC Act of 1956 which is separately administered by the Parliament. Instead of amending the LIC Act, the FDI policy rules will be tweaked to facilitate the participation of FIIs in the IPO.

According to multiple people familiar with the development tell CNBC-TV18 that the foreign investment limit for LIC could be capped at 20 percent for now, just on the lines of public sector banks.