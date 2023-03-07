Controversy is how you get better returns: GQG's Rajiv Jain on Adani investments

Justifying the Rs 15,446-crore investment in four Adani Group firms, GQG Partners Founder and Chairman Rajiv Jain said that the underlying businesses of these companies are extremely robust.

Justifying the Rs 15,446-crore investment in four Adani Group firms, GQG Partners Founder and Chairman Rajiv Jain said that the underlying businesses of these companies are extremely robust.

Dismissing allegations raised by the Hindenburg report of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, Jain in an interview with CNBC’s Seema Mody said they did their due diligence and got consistent feedback from bankers. He believes that there is a disconnect in the Hindenburg report allegations.

“I think there seems to be a little bit of sort of political taint in this rather than a fundamental bottom up aspect of it,” he said, but hinted that controversy is how you get better returns.

Here is the full interview:

_____

Q:

Great. Thank you again for your time. Why don't you if you don't mind, walk us through this investment you've made in Adani and its four publicly listed companies.

A: Yes. We have invested between 2–4% depending on the company of the Adani group, flagship Adani enterprises, Transmission, Ports and Adani green.

Q: You're known for investing in defensive safe haven stocks. So why Adani? Why now?

A: Well, I think it's one of those things that you really have to react when the opportunity comes up. And if you look at what has happened last month and a half, after this report came out, a lot of these names have sold off quite dramatically. But if you look at the underlying business are extremely robust. I mean, you're talking about Mumbai airport, the monopoly transmission distribution company in Mumbai, the largest port in India. So these are, in my opinion, kind of irreplaceable assets, the cash flow is fine, the debt levels are perfectly normal for a utility business, and they are so low between 50% to 75%.

Q: There has been some concerns, obviously surrounding Adani, the Hindenburg report, which makes accusations of fraud and stock price manipulation. I'm sure you've read the report. Are you not concerned? Or why are you making this bet?

A: Well, we've read the report, but we get paid to do our own research. And we did our own work. And we had slightly different opinion. Because all of these some of these names, we actually almost five years, we never did anything. But after doing our due diligence, we talked to some of the bankers, we talked to some of their partners. And actually, it's kind of remarkable how consistent the feedback was. In fact, one of the largest bankers to them, he asked them point blank, would he ever give them more money? He said of course we would. I mean, they were not mincing words. So it's just got fascinating that the disconnect is so dramatic between what the bankers, in fact, even the rating agencies, all of them, I believe, eight or nine cover them, have reaffirmed the reading. So the disconnect is quite dramatic. And I think there seems to be a little bit of sort of political taint in this rather than sort of fundamental bottom up, you know, aspect of it.

Q: What's your relationship like with Adani? Have you known him for many years?

A: No, we I'm not known him at all. I mean, some of our team members met some of the management last summer. We have followed the name but no, we have not really known him.

Q: And would you say this is a short term trade, a longer term position that you're hoping to build over time? What's your thesis?

A: No, we are long term investors. So in the names, in lots of countries, including India, where we have won for two decades. So this is definitely not our short term trade.

Q: What kind of returns are you expecting?

A: Well, I think I think it the growth will be probably a little bit slower, because they will rein in the growth rates a little bit now. But I still believe it should mid to high teen kind of compounding should be very doable, because the underlying strength of the businesses and the fact that there's still a lot of privatisations to be had where these guys will still be the leader as and when they happen.

Q: So back to the report, you don't think he is guilty of fraud or stock price manipulation? I mean, we look at the price chart, a stock chart of Adani enterprises over the past three years, you know, it's up, I mean, over 1,000% That doesn't worry you?

A: I think what nobody talks about, why did that happen? I mean, if you go back to Adani Enterprise, they got Mumbai Airport in summer of 2020. And the stock immediately started ripping from there, I mean, Mumbai airport is a quite a unique asset. I mean, people forget that this middle of the city, they're going to double the capacity overall within the next x many years. And same thing for some of the other ones. So there was deregulation the power side, in other words, allowed them to push through power, you know, the coal price increases? So a lot of fundamental changes. Were the stocks a bit on the higher side, probably yes. But there are good reasons why these stocks started running up.

Q: Meantime, the Indian Supreme Court has set up an independent panel to investigate if there were any regulatory failures. How do you see the story playing out? And could that be a short term headwind for these group of stocks?

A: Well, I think we perfectly recognise that. Again, this is a probabilistic issue. As you know, there's nothing perfect. But a lot of the court cases that were cited have all been settled. I mean, one thing which I am I actually blown away is that everybody's paying so much credence to something which actually has been settled. I mean, the some of the allegations actually really make no sense. So and they can be verified in a number of different ways. So, like, for example, the offshore ratio, Mauritius is the second largest country where the foreign direct investment goes into India. I mean, almost every asset management company and private, you know, on private equity or venture capital goes through Mauritius. That's a known fact. There are 35 million open court cases. I mean, every company you look at, they probably have hundreds if not thousands of open court cases. So the allegations are I mean it that is frankly part of what happens in the Indian corporate landscape. It's very easy to sue anybody. And as I was telling, in one of the meetings, that it's easier to sue somebody than buy a bottle of beer in some of the states.

Q: Yeah, that's just how that's just India, isn't it?

A: Exactly.

Q: Now, with this bigger position of nearly $2 billion spread out across these four publicly listed companies, what kind of change will you push for? Are you going to try to strike up a closer relationship, a deeper relationship with Adani and his management team?

A: No, we don't treat such investments becoming sort of, you know, trying to change course too much. We'll engage from time to time but I think I think this is a normal business investment for us. I don't believe there's anything special. When we bought Petrobras two years ago, we got similar questions. And we are the second largest donor Petrobras after the government. We bought Exxon in summer 2021. And or, in fact, when we were selling tech in 2021, they were also controversial. So controversy is part of you know, how you get better returns. But this is not a unique or special investment, where we have to engage in doing things in a meaningful manner.

Q: And back to your thesis on Adani, aside from his assets, infrastructure assets across the country, this broadly speaking a bet on India?

A: In a way it is, because if you look at the reforms that have taken place in the last five, six years, I don't think they get their day in sun, I mean, from reforms because of the GST, from the banking system reforms, the bankruptcy side, the power reforms, ports, I mean, you name it, the privatisation that’s taking place is enormous. I mean, if you look at the construction activity on the roads and railroads they are running at 5x of pre-2014. So you've seen significant ramp up. The ease of doing business has improved quite significantly. So we believe that over the long run, the growth could continue to surprise on the upside at the corporate earnings level.

Q: Fascinating. How does Adani’s investment that you've made stack up against some of your bigger holdings? What are your top three holdings?

A: Yeah, so it depends on the portfolios. You know, we are global investors, two thirds of our portfolios are kind of developed markets. 1/3 is emerging markets. So depending on the book, if you look at our portfolio, for example, it's still quite a significant exposure to energy, like Exxon and Schlumberger, but also United Health. If you look at emerging markets, names like Petrobras will show up along with HDFC in India, the holding company. In international again, these names like Total. So we do have significant energy position, and we still remain quite underweight in tech in general.

Q: You are the first US investors to really put this much money into Adani. Have you received phone calls or have you started having other conversations with your peers in the US in asset management community about Adani?

A: Not yet.

Q: There's a fixed income roadshow, I believe that he's having and Singapore, Asia is coming to US. And it's actually coming to Florida as well. But will you be participating in those as well, by looking to looking at the bond side as portfolio?

A: No, we feel, bonds do look reasonably attractive. But we as an investor, you know, our focus is primarily on the equity side.

Q: Have you heard of interest falling your investment growing?

A: I don't know. It's difficult to say. But I mean, look, I think our view is that in the long run if the businesses deliver, we don't have to depend on rewriting. I think the underlying growth itself would do a perfectly good job. I mean, if you look at for example, names like Petrobras. The stock is flat, but we got almost 65-70% of our capital back as dividend. So I think our job is to sort of find bits that can compound and we can compound a client's capital in the same way.

Q: Is there a dividend with Adani stocks?

A: No, it's not and they shouldn't be paying dividend by the way. The under headroom is so significant, they should not be paying dividend. In fact, one of the concerns could be that I hope they don't slow down too much in just trying to pacify short term investors or particularly ESG investors, because a lot of the ESG investors in these kind of companies have a box checking exercise. So, if these names are taken out of the index, frankly, it will be music to ears because, you know, we could probably increase if that happens.

Q: You brought up concerns. What are your biggest concerns with this investment? Whether it's the way whether it's the debt situation, when you look at his balance sheet, types of investments he's making? What are some of your concerns?

A: I think, these are regulated businesses. See, one of the core aspects which is not being discussed is that this is not a service business. These are monopolistic regulated business. There is a counterparty, there's a regulator involved in someone's foot. You can’t simply say, whatever the numbers are, right? But that also means that is exactly the biggest fear — the regulation. I mean, just like any utility business, regulation tends to be a risk. So I would say that is probably the single biggest aspect. Could there be any investigation related stuff? Look, I mean, nothing is a zero probability. But I think it's a low enough probability for us to invest. But we're not putting 10-20% of portfolio. This is sort of a mid-single digit to low single digit exposure. So we, you know, handicap it by that.

Q: And you think that regulatory risk is low because of his (Adani’s) close ties with the government and Prime Minister Modi?

A: No, not necessarily. It's because in general, this government has done a good job of privatising. So the trend is toward opening up, not sort of making it more difficult to do business, making doing business better and easier. And I think that's why I feel so comfortable, that the trend is towards, you know, sort of reducing government's role in businesses.

Q: Rajeev, given your focus on emerging markets, what's your take, if I may ask you just a question on China? The latest GDP targets came out. I'd love your take on just investing in China, especially now with this new numbers that just came out for GDP around 5%.

A: Yeah, as you know two-thirds of our business is actually in developed markets, I mean, we have done almost 60 plus billion dollars in developed market book and around 25 billion dollars in emerging markets. So we do our investments in China. And I think on the Chinese front, we remain fairly cautious. The transition that took place last year, means there's more businesses, certainly, in our opinion, particularly on the tech side. We do (invest) in some of the state owned companies, ironically, in China a lot more than private sector. So we remain fairly cautious when it comes to China.