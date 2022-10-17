Contacting customer support on phone or online? This company probably developed the technology

By Vijay Anand

Mini Customer service has evolved from mere telephonic conversations to emails, chats with bots/humans, and even a callback from the company at the press of a button on the app. And Avaya is a company that has been among the major players in developing these technologies.

The advent of of mobile phones had given rise to a whole new industry — Customer Service Management. For a while in the 2000s, India experienced a boom as the BPO capital of the world, with several multinationals outsourcing their CRM work to Indian BPOs.

And since then, customer service has evolved from mere telephonic conversations to emails, chats with bots/humans, and even a callback from the company at the press of a button on the app.

Ahh, yes. Apps. Smartphone applications too played a role in completely transforming the way businesses engage with their customers.

And yes, I know what you're thinking. None of this is new, you know this, your neighbour knows this, and nearly everyone else knows this.

However, what you may not know, is that there is one company at the heart of the CRM pish — Avaya, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange that specialises in cloud communications and workstream collaboration services.

Also read: Ericsson partners with Reliance Jio to build 5G standalone network

As Fadi Moubarak, Vice-President (Channels), Avaya International, puts it, "Despite everything changing around us, there is one thing that doesn't change — and that is the customer experience."

And that, Moubarak tells CNBC-TV18.com, Avaya's core competency.

"From the days of traditional call centres or contact centres to customer experience, and total experience now, we're there," he says.

The company is working to develop an ecosystem of applications and solutions are packaged through Avaya to its partners and from the partners to the customer. "So for the customer, there is one entity responsible for the solution. And that's Avaya," Moubarak says, adding, "This is relevant to the India market, which is very vibrant in the sense that leaders in the BPO space were from India, and served customers globally."

"The need for customer experience solutions today is no longer optional for any organisation in India, whether it's a small market, enterprise startup or mature, mid-market, or large-enterprises — customer experience solutions are at the heart of the operation," he explains.

Essentially, Moubarak says, Avaya strives to provide a seamless, painless experience for the customer.

They provide software and hardware solutions. "T he bulk of it is on the software side — we provide speech analytics, biometric CRM software. Hardware, of course, (we are) always involved in providing video or through devices, smart devices, developing software applications on smartphones, because this is now becoming an important," Moubarak said.

Moubarak says Avaya's main thrust is to provide a single-point access for various application.

"if you remember a few years ago, one website was the starting point to go to different websites and different applications. Today, we are working to develop one application (which) will eventually add to it more integration points," he explained.

As Moubarak puts it, today, any company or entity worth its salt has its own mobile application through which you can avail of its services. " Suddenly you find yourself with 100 applications on your phone, and not all of them are always frequently utilised — you use it once and forget about it," he said.

Further, the waters are muddied by the smartphone application not having a name in common with the company. ""So now, we are working with our clients to make it very simple for them, so that they can in turn make it easier for their customers to contact them," he said.

In its latest quarterly results, the company, which is publicly listed in the United States, reported a revenue of $577 million, of which software and services accounted for 88 percent. Software by itself accounted for 62 percent.

But, as with any "one-stop shop" for all services, especially in the digital space, there are always concerns about data and information security. Moubarak says Avaya implements the standard security protocols in their application, while, insofar as their government clients are concerned, data is stored in their data centres.

"So, we we interface with their data centre with the security measures and protection and standards (government entities) establish for their data centres. The key complementing factor to data security will be authentication here. So we use all standard technologies and incorporate them in the application — there are multiples steps to ensure the authenticity of the person carrying out a transaction," he further explained.

According to Avaya's website, it has a presence in 180 countries and has clientele in the financial services, media and communications, technology, manufacturing, retail, transportation, healthcare, education, and government sectors.

The company says it has a sizeable research and development team in India.

"We have 2,000 employees in three different locations working on our R&D in India. A lot of our software products are developed in India. We have developed a solution built together by one of our market partners, and launched it as an Avaya solution for the mid-market and SME space in India, a couple of months ago," Moubarak said.

Moubarak further had a word of appreciation for the government in enabling digitisation. "I've never seen a government so enthusiastic about, you know, the use of customer experience solutions and digital transformations."