The order worth Rs. 12,227 crores is for the manufacturing and supply of 15,40,000 forged wheels of different rolling stocks to the Railways over a period of 20 years.
The consortium of Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons received the Letter of Award from the Ministry of Railways, Government of India for manufacturing and supply of forged wheels under long term agreement under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat”.
The order is worth Rs. 12,227 crores for the manufacturing and supplying of 15,40,000 forged wheels of different rolling stocks to the Railways over a period of 20 years in accordance with the terms and conditions of Agreement. The order is to be executed over a period of 20 years as per the terms of bid document.
Titagarh Wagons share is up 2 percent, while Ramkrishna Forgings share is surging in trade today with nearly 4 percent gains at 10 am. Ramkrishna Forgings currently at Rs 294, is close to its 52 week high of Rs 297.
