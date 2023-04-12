English
CONCOR's total cargo volumes grow over 4% in Q4FY23

By Jitesh Jha  Apr 12, 2023 4:50:58 PM IST (Updated)

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) on Wednesday posted provisional updates regarding the physical volumes the company handled in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The public sector transport company said that it handled total cargo volume of 11,19,034 Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in the reported quarter, which is 4.71 percent higher than the volumes it handled in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company handled 10,68,721 TEUs of the volumes in Q4FY22.
The PSU handled a total volume of 43,61,131 TEUs in FY23, which is 7.08 percent higher than 40,72,925 TEUs it handled in FY22.
CONCOR’s EXIM volumes grew by 2.21 percent at 8,51,261 TEUs in the March 2023 quarter against 8,32,863 TEUs handled last year. Its EXIM grew by 4.22 percent to 34,06,864 TEUs in FY23 against 32,69,026 TEUs it handled in FY22.
The company’s domestic volume rose by 13.53 per cent at 2,67,773 TEUs against 2,35,858 TEUs handled in the corresponding quarter last year. It handled a total volume of 9,54,267 TEUs in FY23 in the domestic  market, which is 18.70 percent higher than 8,03,899 TEUs handled in FY22.
The shares of CONCOR was trading 1.60 percent higher at Rs 601.30 per share at 3:06 PM at NSE.
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
First Published: Apr 12, 2023 4:47 PM IST
