EoIs for CONCOR strategic sale may be invited in December quarter

Government could invite expression of interests for strategic sale of Container Corporation of India or Concor in the October to December quarter of this fiscal year, sources have told CNBC-TV18.

The company's shares rose as much as 2.4 percent on Monday, September 12. The stock was trading 1.15 percent up at Rs 761.4 on BSE at the time of writing.

The Union Cabinet on September 8 approved a steep 75 percent reduction in the railway land licencing fee (LLF), along with a much longer lease period, for specified end uses. Analysts suggested that this change in the LLF policy was a key step toward the privatisation of Concor.

Under the recently passed railway land licence policy, the timeframe for leasing railway land has increased to 35 years from the earlier five years.

The Cabinet has also lowered the land license fee for the Railways from six percent to 1.5 percent for new entrants. The existing players will have the option to switch to a new policy through a bidding process. Also, 300 new cargo terminals are envisaged under the new railway policy.

The Land License Fee had been a major overhang on the fortunes of Concor, not only for the financial impact but also for its proposed potential divestment. There were reports earlier that the government may tweak the LLF to make Concor more attractive to private investors.

Concor had paid a Land Licence Fee of Rs 520 crore to the Railways in FY21, which declined 10 percent in FY22 to Rs 465.11 crore. The Railway Ministry had decided to charge the annual LLF from Concor at 6 percent of the industrial land value per acre where the terminal is located. The LLF was supposed to increase 7 percent annually.

Meanwhile, the sources also told CNBC-TV18 that the government could look at upside in IDBI Bank by retaining some residual stake. The government of India and Life Insurance Corporation are also unlikely to have board representatives post the IDBI stake sale, the sources said.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported on September 6 that the government and LIC might together divest 60 percent in IDBI with management control.