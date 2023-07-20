CONCOR shares gain as much as 3% after NSE decides not to exclude the stock from F&O segment

Shares of Container Corporation have risen by nearly 25 percent from their 52-week low of Rs 555, which they hit on March 29. However, the stock is still trading 17 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 828.75, which it scaled in November last year.
Shares of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) as much as three percent in the morning trade on Thursday before giving up gains, after the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. withdrew its decision to drop the state-run company from the derivatives segment.
Earlier, NSE had announced that CONCOR would be excluded from the Futures & Options (F&O) segment from September 29.
Shares of Container Corporation have risen by nearly 25 percent from their 52-week low of Rs 555, which they hit on March 29. However, the stock is still trading 17 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 828.75, which it scaled in November last year.
During the March quarter, the public sector transport company handled a total cargo volume of 11,19,034 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), which is 4.71 percent higher than the volumes it handled in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
The PSU handled a total volume of 43,61,131 TEUs for the full financial year, which is 7.08 percent higher than the 40,72,925 TEUs it handled in financial year 2022.
Shares of Container Corporation are trading 0.6 percent higher at Rs 689.80.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained
Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read
54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century
Jul 20, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts
Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23
Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read