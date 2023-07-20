CONCOR shares gain as much as 3% after NSE decides not to exclude the stock from F&O segment

Shares of Container Corporation have risen by nearly 25 percent from their 52-week low of Rs 555, which they hit on March 29. However, the stock is still trading 17 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 828.75, which it scaled in November last year.

Shares of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) as much as three percent in the morning trade on Thursday before giving up gains, after the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. withdrew its decision to drop the state-run company from the derivatives segment.

Earlier, NSE had announced that CONCOR would be excluded from the Futures & Options (F&O) segment from September 29.

This is the third straight day of gains for the stock.

Shares of Container Corporation have risen by nearly 25 percent from their 52-week low of Rs 555, which they hit on March 29. However, the stock is still trading 17 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 828.75, which it scaled in November last year.

During the March quarter, the public sector transport company handled a total cargo volume of 11,19,034 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), which is 4.71 percent higher than the volumes it handled in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The PSU handled a total volume of 43,61,131 TEUs for the full financial year, which is 7.08 percent higher than the 40,72,925 TEUs it handled in financial year 2022.