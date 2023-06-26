Competition is intense, can’t take eyes off the ball: HUL Chairman Nitin Paranjpe

As a company, Hindustan Unilever has to remain vigilant because you cannot take your eyes off the ball in the consumer goods industry, and need to address and respond to changing consumer needs, Chairman Nitin Paranjpe said during the FMCG major’s 90th Annual General Meeting on Monday. Paranjpe was answering questions from shareholders around rising competition in the FMCG space from companies such as Patanjali and emerging direct to consumer (D2C) brands.

However, he added, “Given the growth we’re likely to see, this is not a zero sum game… there is no reason why we can’t continue to grow well even with competition. We will continue to succeed as long as we are relentlessly focused on consumer… Yes, competition is intense, we will respond as required to address competitive challenges.”

Competition has been intensifying in the FMCG space, especially after India’s largest business conglomerate Reliance Industries forayed into the FMCG space with the launch of its own brand Independence and several other brands that operate in the home care, personal care and foods categories, competing directly with Hindustan Unilever, and others.

On a question around competition in the beauty and personal care space, he added that HUL’s market share is four times more than next largest competitor in this space.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 on June 6, HUL’s CFO Ritesh Tiwari also addressed competition saying India has a huge runway for growth for the overall market to develop, given that India’s per capita consumption, at $46, which is much lower than several other developing countries.

“So the market has enough headroom for multiple players to coexist and create value,” Tiwari told CNBC-TV18.

Chairman Paranjpe, while addressing the AGM, also made a similar point that India sees good prospects going forward being among the fastest growing economies, which also gives the FMCG industry a significant growth opportunity.

“FMCG consumption is well below other countries, the per capita consumption is less than $50, while Indonesia is twice that, Philippines is even higher and HUL is very well placed to address this opportunity,” he added.

However, in the short term, Paranjpe added, there will be uncertainty and volatility as the company shifts from a period of high inflation that saw price increases to a position where price tapers off.

“Over the next six to 12 to 24 months, the balance between volume and pricing will change, you will see less pricing and much more volume growth coming in. We are extremely conscious of this transition and ensure we remain competitive in the marketplace,” he added.

Gross margins too, which took a hit, will be restored and the company will take the right measures to do so, he added.

HUL’s 90th AGM also marked the stepping down of its MD & CEO Sanjiv Mehta, after a decade at the helm. Mehta had taken charge in October 2013.

Paranjpe credited Mehta with introducing several transformational business programmes like Winning in Many Indias among others, and that HUL more than doubled its turnover, while market cap increased more than four times under Mehta.

Rohit Jawa will now take over as the MD & CEO of Hindustan Unilever with effect from June 27.