Competition is intense, can’t take eyes off the ball: HUL Chairman Nitin Paranjpe

As a company, Hindustan Unilever has to remain vigilant because you cannot take your eyes off the ball in the consumer goods industry, and need to address and respond to changing consumer needs, Chairman Nitin Paranjpe said during the FMCG major’s 90th Annual General Meeting on Monday. Paranjpe was answering questions from shareholders around rising competition in the FMCG space from companies such as Patanjali and emerging direct to consumer (D2C) brands.

However, he added, “Given the growth we’re likely to see, this is not a zero sum game… there is no reason why we can’t continue to grow well even with competition. We will continue to succeed as long as we are relentlessly focused on consumer… Yes, competition is intense, we will respond as required to address competitive challenges.”

Competition has been intensifying in the FMCG space, especially after India’s largest business conglomerate Reliance Industries forayed into the FMCG space with the launch of its own brand Independence and several other brands that operate in the home care, personal care and foods categories, competing directly with Hindustan Unilever, and others.