Competition Commission says Asian Paints didn't misuse its dominant position in market

Mini In its complaint, JSW Paints had claimed that Asian Paints threatened dealers in some southern states and misused its dominant position to restrict its entry.

Antimonopoly watchdog, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has ruled in favour of Asian Paints in the investigation against alleged abuse of dominance by the country’s biggest paint-maker by market value.

A probe was ordered by the CCI in 2020 after a complaint was filed by JSW Paints, a unit of JSW Group. CCI has now said that it found no merit in JSW’s application.

The investigation found that some of the conduct by Asian Paints with dealers "was in furtherance of its terms of doing business & not to keep JSW Paints away from the market."

CCI said that there was no case of contravention of provisions of Section 4 or Section 3(4) of the Competition Act. While Section 4 of the Act refers to abuse of dominant position, Section 3(4) refers to restrictive/exclusive supply/distribution agreements.

"The Hon’ble Commission heard both the parties at length on the Investigation Report and passed its Order dated 8th September 2022. In pursuance to the said Order, the Hon’ble Commission has noted that no case of contravention of provisions of Section 4 and Section 3(4) read with Section 3(1) of the Act is made out in the present case," said Asian Paints in a statement.

The Asian Paints stock settled slightly lower at Rs 3,439.90 per share on the BSE. The stock has fallen 0.48 percent in the last one month while it has gained 1.71 percent this year so far.

