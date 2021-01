Amazon on Thursday told the Karnataka High Court that there is a common director at Amazon Retail India, a food retail entity of the global eCommerce giant, and Frontizo, the holding company of Appario, a seller on the Amazon India marketplace.

Amazon’s counsel Gopal Subramanium told the court that it is Amazon Seller Services which runs the Indian eCommerce platform and it does not have any common directors working at Cloudtail and Appario.

“There is one director common to Frontizo and Amazon Retail India Pvt Ltd. But Amazon Retail India is not the entity in question, it is not the marketplace entity,” Subramanium said. “The entity which is the subject matter of investigation under Sec 26 (1) of Competition Act is Amazon Seller Services India Pvt Ltd. This shows non-application of mind by the CCI,” he said.

Amazon’s arguments were made against allegations by a traders body, Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, that the company has preferred sellers in Cloudtail and Appario and also controls the two entities through common directors.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had in January last year cited that there was a prima facie anti-trust case against Amazon and Flipkart based on the complaint filed by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh and asked the Director-General to initiate a probe against the two companies.

A March 2019 filing from Tofler show that Amazon Retail India is a 100 percent owned subsidiary of Amazon, with a 99 percent stake held by Amazon Corporate Holdings, and rest 1 percent held by Amazon.com.inc.

An Amazon group company holds 24 percent stake in Frontizo, while the rest is held by the Patni Group, Subramanium said. Amazon holds a similar stake in Prione Business, the holding company of Cloudtail, while the rest is held by Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran Ventures, he added.

In another important development, Karnataka High Court asked if the government of India should be made a party to the case, given the comments made in the Delhi High Court in a case filed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) against Amazon.

In response, advocate Subramanium told the Karnataka high court that “identical allegations” were made in the Delhi High Court, and that the Central government had appeared before the Delhi HC and said that the Enforcement Directorate should investigate allegations filed by CAIT under FEMA.