Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Preview: Price hikes may not aid operating performance

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is expected to post a muted set of numbers when it announces its earnings for the March quarter on Friday.

A CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting a double-digit drop in the company's net profit for the quarter, while operational performance is also likely to be weak.

The company's revenue is likely to grow in low-single-digits led by a 4 percent price hike undertaken by the company during the quarter.

Domestic volume growth for the March quarter is expected to be in the range of 0-1 percent.

Sluggish rural demand is likely to weigh on the company's performance as 40 percent of the company's revenue comes from the rural market.

Another factor to watch out for is the company’s advertising spends during the quarter that would impact profit directly. The low tax rate in the base quarter of last year can also adversely affect the company’s March quarter profit.