Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Preview: Price hikes may not aid operating performance

By Mangalam Maloo  May 11, 2023 4:29:48 PM IST (Updated)

Sluggish rural demand is likely to weigh on the company's performance as 40 percent of the company's revenue comes from the rural market.  

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is expected to post a muted set of numbers when it announces its earnings for the March quarter on Friday.

A CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting a double-digit drop in the company's net profit for the quarter, while operational performance is also likely to be weak.

The company's revenue is likely to grow in low-single-digits led by a 4 percent price hike undertaken by the company during the quarter.
X