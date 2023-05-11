Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Preview: Price hikes may not aid operating performance

Sluggish rural demand is likely to weigh on the company's performance as 40 percent of the company's revenue comes from the rural market.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is expected to post a muted set of numbers when it announces its earnings for the March quarter on Friday.

A CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting a double-digit drop in the company's net profit for the quarter, while operational performance is also likely to be weak.

The company's revenue is likely to grow in low-single-digits led by a 4 percent price hike undertaken by the company during the quarter.