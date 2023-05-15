English
Colgate-Palmolive shares end higher on management hopes of sales growth, better margin in FY24

By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 4:22:01 PM IST (Updated)

Higher investments and execution will be key to Colgate's four pillar growth strategy.

Shares of FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd. ended nearly 3 percent higher on Monday after the company's management said that it is possible to achieve high-single-digit sales growth in financial year 2024.

The company has posted better-than expected results in the quarter ended March 2023.


During the company's earnings call, the management said that gross and EBITDA margin are likely to see sequential improvement going forward.
