Colgate-Palmolive shares end higher on management hopes of sales growth, better margin in FY24

Higher investments and execution will be key to Colgate's four pillar growth strategy.

Shares of FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd. ended nearly 3 percent higher on Monday after the company's management said that it is possible to achieve high-single-digit sales growth in financial year 2024.

The company has posted better-than expected results in the quarter ended March 2023.

During the company's earnings call, the management said that gross and EBITDA margin are likely to see sequential improvement going forward.