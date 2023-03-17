Cognizant pays $3.8 million to former CEO Brian Humphries in severance pay

Humphries was sacked as CEO by the board on 9 January. He served as a special adviser until 15 March and earned about $210,195 in salary. According to a report by Mint, Humphries’ severance payout consisted of two components - Swiss franc 1.15 million in 12 months’ pay and Swiss franc 2.3 million as a separation bonus, the company's regulatory filings noted.This translates to about $3.8 million.

American multinational company Cognizant has paid about $3.8 million in severance payments to its former chief executive officer Brian Humphries, which is well within the board’s newly instilled policy of capping severance payment to 2.99 times the sum of base pay and bonus.

According to a report by Mint, Humphries’ severance payout consisted of two components - Swiss franc 1.15 million in 12 months’ pay and Swiss franc 2.3 million as a separation bonus, the company's regulatory filings noted.This translates to about $3.8 million.

The company also revealed that it had paid a bonus of about British pound 1.85 million ($2.25 million) for 2022 and a base salary of $1.24 million to Humphries. This implies that Humphries’ base salary and bonus totaled $3.49 million last year.

Humphries got a total of 17,627 restricted stock units and 104,121 performance stock units, which at the current share price of $57.98, are worth $7.1 million.

Cognizant board removed Humphries as CEO on January 9. He served as a special adviser until 15 March and earned about $210,195 in salary.

Cognizant Board has recently adopted a new policy for laid-off senior executives that disallows cash severance benefits exceeding 2.99 times the sum of the employee's base salary in addition to the target bonus for the year of termination. The new severance policy comes at a time a board refresh appears to be in the works after Stephen Rohleder took over as chairman on 12 January, the same day, former Infosys executive S. Ravi Kumar was named CEO.

“It is the policy of the board of directors of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. that the company and its subsidiaries will not enter into any new employment agreement or severance or separation arrangement or agreement with any senior executive of the company, or establish any new severance plan or policy covering any senior executive of the company, in each case, that provides for cash severance benefits exceeding 2.99 times the sum of the senior executive’s base salary plus target bonus, without seeking stockholder approval of such severance arrangement," said a 6 March filing made by Cognizant to the Nasdaq.

"Our severance policy for senior executives reflects strong corporate governance and broader market practices. The disclosure reflects the adoption of this policy, which is similar to those previously adopted by other public companies," said a spokesperson for Cognizant.