Coforge Block Deal: Baring PE likely to exit by selling remaining 26% stake

Promoter Hulst BV (Baring Private Equity Asia) is likely to sell its entire 26 percent stake in Coforge Ltd (formerly NIIT Technologies) worth $893 million via a block deal on Thursday (August 24), sources privy to the developments said.

Under the transaction, the promoter is likely to offload at a floor price of Rs 4,550 per unit, which is a 7.4 percent discount from the current market price (CMP), sources close to the development said.

The Netherlands-registered Hulst BV is owned and controlled by funds affiliated with BPEA (Baring Private Equity Asia).

Back in May this year, Hulst BV divested a 3.5 percent stake in the firm for Rs 887 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Hulst BV offloaded 21.50 lakh shares, amounting to a 3.5 percent stake in the firm.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 4,125.44 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 886.96 crore. In February this year, Hulst BV offloaded a 9.8 percent stake in IT company Coforge.

Shares of Coforge Ltd ended at Rs 4,901.95, down by Rs 58.35, or 1.18 percent on the BSE.