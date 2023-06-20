Coforge plans to double revenue in the next five years, but Citi sees nearly 14% downside

Out of the 35 analysts that track Coforge, 24 have a buy recommendation, five say hold, while the other six have a sell rating.

Digital Services and Solutions provider Coforge Ltd. (formerly known as NIIT Tech) said during an analyst meet that it plans on doubling its revenue to $2 billion within the next five years. The company also reiterated its financial year 2024 guidance of 13-16 percent revenue growth along with stable margins.

The company also informed analysts that it plans to expand its margin by 100-300 basis points over the medium-term. Analysts have a mixed reaction to Coforge's plans.

Brokerage firm Nomura has assigned a buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 4,920, which implies a potential upside of around 8 percent from Monday's close. The firm wrote that the stock is currently trading at 21 times financial year 2025 Earnings per Share. It termed the management commentary as positive.

Another brokerage Nuvama also has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 5,500, which is a potential upside of 20 percent from current levels. This is the third highest price target on the street for Coforge, after Macquarie (Rs 5,840) and B&K Securities (Rs 5,520).

However, Citi expects the company's margin to remain at a similar level compared to financial year 2023, while gross margin may improve by 50 basis points in financial year 2024. Citi's sell rating is one among the six analysts that have a sell call on Coforge. Its price target of Rs 3,980 implies a potential downside of 14 percent from current levels.

Shares of Coforge are trading 0.8 percent lower at Rs 4,523. The stock is up 14.5 percent on a year-to-date basis.