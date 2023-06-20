Coforge plans to double revenue in the next five years, but Citi sees nearly 14% downside

Out of the 35 analysts that track Coforge, 24 have a buy recommendation, five say hold, while the other six have a sell rating.

Digital Services and Solutions provider Coforge Ltd. (formerly known as NIIT Tech) said during an analyst meet that it plans on doubling its revenue to $2 billion within the next five years. The company also reiterated its financial year 2024 guidance of 13-16 percent revenue growth along with stable margins.

The company also informed analysts that it plans to expand its margin by 100-300 basis points over the medium-term. Analysts have a mixed reaction to Coforge's plans.