Coffee Day has filed a Rs 5 crore lawsuit against Bengaluru-based startup FirstWalkIn Technologies over issues on the mobile app developed by the latter. FirstWalkIn Technologies has Nandan Nilekani as an investor. Interestingly, Coffee Day CEO Malavika Hegde holds some shares in the startup, as per filings sourced from Tofler.

Coffee Day Global, which runs retail Cafe Coffee Day outlets, had won a temporary injunction barring the startup or its affiliates from using its source code or other confidential information that was shared during the development of the app.

The injunction order was passed ex parte by a Bengaluru court on March 18.

In its suit, Coffee Day said it has paid Rs 22 crore to FirstWalkIn for providing a mobile app for its retail customers. However, the company said the mobile app was not 'up to mark' or 'user friendly' and hence the contract was terminated in May 2016.

Coffee Day is now seeking Rs 5.2 crore from FirstWalkIn towards loss of revenue and is demanding the return of source codes and confidential information shared with the startup. The company has been given a temporary injunction until the next hearing on the matter.

Coffee Day, FirstWalkIn CEO Naman Pugalia and Nandan Nilekani did not respond to CNBC-TV18.

As of March 2020, FirstWalkIn's list of shareholders showed that Nandan Nilekani's NRJN Family Trust had invested in the startup through equity and convertible preference shares, while Coffee Day CEO Malavika Hegde, who is the wife of Coffee Day founder VG Siddartha, also held some equity shares. The shareholder list was sourced from Tofler. It is not clear if Hegde still holds equity in the startup.

Hegde took over as CEO of the coffee business last year following the demise of Siddartha in 2019.