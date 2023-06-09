Cochin Shipyard lowest bidder for Rs 300-crore Indian Navy contract

CSL has been nominated to build the country's first indigenous air defence ship. Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd ended at Rs 540.30, down by Rs 4.40, or 0.81 percent on the BSE.

The Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) on Friday, June 9, said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for the upgrade of an Indian Navy ship.

The estimated project cost is around Rs 300 crore and the duration is roughly 24 months, the company said in an exchange filing.