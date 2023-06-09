CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsCochin Shipyard lowest bidder for Rs 300 crore Indian Navy contract

Cochin Shipyard lowest bidder for Rs 300-crore Indian Navy contract

Cochin Shipyard lowest bidder for Rs 300-crore Indian Navy contract
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 9, 2023 6:31:33 PM IST (Published)

CSL has been nominated to build the country's first indigenous air defence ship. Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd ended at Rs 540.30, down by Rs 4.40, or 0.81 percent on the BSE.

The Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) on Friday, June 9, said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for the upgrade of an Indian Navy ship.

Live Tv

Loading...

The estimated project cost is around Rs 300 crore and the duration is roughly 24 months, the company said in an exchange filing.


"We would like to inform that the company has received a communication today from the Ministry of Defence stating that Cochin Shipyard Ltd has been declared as L1 by the Indian Navy for MR/Mid Life Upgrade of an Indian Naval Ship," the company said.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X