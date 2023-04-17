Coca-Cola India acquires 15% stake in Jubilant FoodWorks arm Hashtag Loyalty

Now, JFL's stake in Hashtag has reduced from 35 percent to 29.75 percent (on a fully diluted basis). Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd ended at Rs 432.30, down by Rs 3.05, or 0.70 percent on the BSE.

Domino's Pizza maker Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) on Monday, April 17, said beverage major Coca-Cola India Private Ltd has acquired a 15 percent stake in associate company Hashtag Loyalty Private Ltd for Rs 104.68 crore.

Accordingly, JFL's stake in Hashtag has reduced from 35 percent to 29.75 percent (on a fully diluted basis). Hashtag has raised the capital at a pre-money valuation of Rs 104.68 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

"As part of the transaction, the company has entered into a shareholders agreement dated April 17, 2023, with Hashtag, New Investor, and other existing investors of Hashtag and there is no adversarial change in the rights granted to the company as enunciated in the stock exchange disclosure by the company dated October 27, 2021, at the time of acquisition of the initial stake," the company said.

Also Read: Dredging Corporation appoints TK Ramachandran as the Chairman of the company

The transaction is not a related party transaction, it added.

JFL is the exclusive master franchise to develop and operate the Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. It also has the franchise rights of the American multinational chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants 'Popeyes' for the Indian market. It opened four new stores, taking the network tally to 12 stores in Bengaluru.

The company reported a decline of 39.66 percent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 80.36 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 133.19 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter was up 10 percent to Rs 1,331.81 crore against Rs 1,210.77 crore in the year-ago period. JFL's total expenses were at Rs 1,229.79 crore, up 18.22 percent in Q3 FY23.