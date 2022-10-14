This Diwali your Coca-Cola bottle might have a bluetooth-enabled lock and a message inside

By Anand Singha

Mini The lock will function as an invitation card and can only be opened when the bottle's sender and receiver meet. The objective of Coca-Cola's campaign is to encourage customers to celebrate this Diwali together with each other.

Companies often attempt to create creative marketing gimmicks and do something innovative during Diwali to improve their sales. This time, beverage maker Coca-Cola has launched a limited-edition bottle in India with a novel feature. The company is prodding people to use the bottle as a Diwali gift with a hidden message.

The key attraction among netizens is the bottle's lid, which will only open after being unlocked via bluetooth. The bottle has sparked a significant amount of discussion around the country since its release.

The brand has launched this product as part of its festive campaign called #MilkeHiManegiDiwali .

This is Coke's first product invention of its sort in India.

One can deliver this bottle with a personalised note to the recipient's home address. Coke has also launched a website for this purpose.

Coca-Cola's unique bottle cannot be purchased at a local store; instead, customers can book it online and order by visiting Coke's microsite.

Customers must enter the address of the person to whom they want to deliver the Locked Coke bottle. Guests may also send personalised congratulatory messages along with the bottle.