Coal India's production rises 16% to 479 MTs in April-December 2022

India's largest coal miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) reported a 16 percent production increase to 479 million tonne (MT) in the month between April and December 2022 compared to the same period last year.

With this, Coal India achieved 101.4 percent of the progressive production objective and is on track to surpass the 700 MT yearly output target.

In a statement on Monday (January 2), the company informed that between April and December 2022, 1154 million cubic metres (MCuM) of OBR ( over burden removal) were excavated, compared to 968.6 MCuM over the same period last year.

Additionally, Coal India stated that the year-on-year increase in coal production in quantum terms was 65.4 MTs in the nine-month period of FY23.

"This means the asking growth rate for the fourth quarter of the current fiscal has slid down to 5.7 percent which at the beginning of the fiscal year was 12.4 percent," the company said.

Further, the company informed all of its subsidiaries have also posted double-digit growth.

"To outdo the annual output target of 700 MTs, CIL has to produce 221 MTs in Q4 FY’23 against 209 MTs for comparable quarter last fiscal. Our production pace is already up and expected to rise higher. Another point in our favour is large quantities of over burden removal. We feel positive about scaling over the output target,” a senior executive of the company said in the statement.

CIL said production of 66.4 MTs for December 2022 was the highest in this fiscal so far. It was 6.2 MTs ahead compared to the same month last year with a growth of 10.3 percent.

The firm said the coal supply for the power sector between April and December of 2022 increased by a significant 42.5 MT, or 11 percent year-over-year, to reach 432.7 MTs.

CIL supplied 390.2 MTs to coal-fired facilities over the same time frame the previous year. Additionally, The non-power sector received 10.5 MTs from CIL in December, the most so far this fiscal year, as a result of higher output.

