Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Coal India to reduce manpower by 5% every year over next 5-10 years

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    The world largest coal company aims to hike production to 1 billion tonnes by 2023-24. It also plans to close down unviable mines and achieve 'net-zero emission' status.

    Coal India to reduce manpower by 5% every year over next 5-10 years
    Coal India Limited (CIL) has announced it would reduce its manpower by 5 percent every year over the next five to 10 years to reduce costs. Coal India, which is the world's largest mining company, currently has 2,72,445 employees.
    The public sector undertaking (PSU) will also close down unviable mines, improve environmental, social, and (corporate) governance (ESG) compliance disclosures and achieve the 'net-zero emission' status.
    The organisation, in a presentation to analysts, has stated that it aims to achieve a production target of one billion tonnes by fiscal year 2023-24 from the current 596 million tonnes, as per a report by Business Standard.
    Coal India’s profit dipped by 23.9 percent in 2020-21 due to subdued demand from both power and metal sectors. Its revenues also fell by 8.5 percent in the same period with total income at Rs 93,818 crore. The PSU attributed the subdued demand to the pandemic.
    The power sector registers peak demand during summer, but with the COVID-19 situation, demand fell by 24 percent as nearly all the states announced lockdowns, with all economic activities coming to a near standstill.
    The Centre, which is the largest shareholder in Coal India, will receive a cheque for Rs 1,426 crore under the additional final dividend. The total dividend payout for FY21 was Rs 16 per share.
    (Edited by: By Shoma)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    The making of audit trail mandatory in India

    Next Article

    Decks cleared for probe against Amazon, Flipkart; experts discuss what this means for e-commerce giants

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Asian Paints3,042.20 92.30 3.13
    Axis Bank750.90 14.65 1.99
    ICICI Bank645.30 10.15 1.60
    HDFC Life692.55 10.85 1.59
    HUL2,391.95 27.35 1.16
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Asian Paints3,041.85 93.75 3.18
    Axis Bank750.75 14.50 1.97
    ICICI Bank645.05 9.95 1.57
    HUL2,391.15 26.30 1.11
    IndusInd Bank1,033.55 9.35 0.91
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Divis Labs4,313.05 -75.00 -1.71
    Coal India157.15 -2.20 -1.38
    Bajaj Finserv11,798.70 -127.45 -1.07
    Hindalco390.85 -3.95 -1.00
    Dr Reddys Labs5,410.85 -50.50 -0.92
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Bajaj Finserv11,799.05 -132.75 -1.11
    Dr Reddys Labs5,414.90 -44.65 -0.82
    Titan Company1,723.50 -11.80 -0.68
    Sun Pharma673.20 -4.05 -0.60
    Bajaj Finance6,160.70 -33.50 -0.54

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee73.31250.04250.06
    Euro-Rupee88.93000.25800.29
    Pound-Rupee103.25400.00400.00
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66560.00000.00
    View More