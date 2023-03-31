Coal India surpasses FY23 production target a day ahead of schedule

Coal India has a 780 MT production target for financial year 2024.

Coal India has breached its production target of 700 million tonne a day before the current financial year ends. The company produced 700.4 million tonne (MT) of coal till the penultimate day of the financial year, with 100.4 percent target satisfaction.

The growth was 13 percent over 619.8 MT of same date in financial year 2022. With a day left, Coal India is likely to end financial year 2023 with an output of 703.4 MT, going by the current rate of production. It produced 622.6 MT in the previous fiscal year.

“Overcoming the stiff target of 700 MT was a challenging task but all our subsidiaries went the extra mile to chip in their best”, said a senior executive of the company.

The volume increase of 81 MT in a single year, would be a historic high since the company’s inception. It outstrips the previous high of 44.5 MT increase reported in 2015-2016 by nearly two-fold.

Also Read | A quarter of Coal India's revised dispatch target for the power sector may happen in Q1

The 81 MT quantum upsurge of the year is almost equivalent to the combined growth of the previous seven financial years, beginning 2015-2016. Four of Coal India’s subsidiaries BCCL, NCL, WCL, and MCL have surpassed their respective production targets of the year.

In percentage terms, BCCL clocked the highest achievement of 113 percent target satisfaction. Odisha-based Mahanadi Coalfields accounted for 27.5 percent of the total production.

Rajmahal OC the flagship producer of Eastern Coalfields Ltd. has picked up its production pace this month leaving behind the land issues that plagued it during the year.

Coal India's Over Burden Removal (OBR) rose to a new record of 1,651.7 MCM as of March 30, 101.4 percent of the target. In industries like coal, in open cast mines, coal can be extracted only after removing layers of soil, stone etc. The removal of soil and stone is known as Over Burden Removal (OBR).

“Growth in OBR is an encouraging indicator and bodes well for Coal India in ramping up the production in the first quarter of next year, especially when faced with a challenging target of 780 MT. Exposing the coal seam for future readiness, OBR facilitates faster coal extraction” said the executive.

Shares of Coal India are trading little changed at Rs 212.35.