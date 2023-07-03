Coal India achieves 22% of FY24 output target in June quarter

Coal India recorded its best ever production for the first three months of any financial year.

State-run Coal India Ltd. mined 175.5 MT of Coal during the April-June period, which is 22 percent of its financial year 2024 output target of 780 MT. Growth during the June quarter stood at 10 percent compared to the same period last year.

On a standalone basis for the month of June, output stood at 58 MT, rising by 12.4 percent year-on-year.

For the quarter, most of Coal India's subsidiaries - Eastern Coalfields, Central Coalfields, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd., Western Coalfields and South-Eastern Coalfields saw double-digit growth compared to last year.