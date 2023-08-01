Coal India Share Price: One-third of FY24 production target achieved in four months

Coal India has a production target of 780 million tonnes for the current financial year.

Coal India Ltd., India's largest coal miner's overall production has risen to 229.1 million tonnes in the first four months of the current financial year, it said in a stock exchange filing.

For the month of July, the company's output grew by 13.4 percent from last July to 53.6 million tonnes. Production in June stood at 58 million tonnes and is generally lower during monsoon months.

Coal India has a production target of 780 million tonnes for the current financial year.

So far, it has managed to achieve 29 percent of the same in the first four months between April and July. In comparison with production from April-July last year, overall volumes have grown by 10.7 percent.

"All our subsidiaries have registered growth over the previous fiscal with South Eastern Coal Fields reorting a 10 million tonnes production increase. Others have also surpassed their targets progressively till July," a company official said.

Supplies for Coal India in July stood at 58.3 million tonnes, a growth of 7.2 percent over last July.

Overall supplies during the April-July period stood at 244.5 million tonnes, registering a growth of 5.7 percent year-on-year. Supplies to the non-power sector in July grew by 59 percent.

"With supplies to power sector stabilised and no pressure of criticality at plants, the company could meet the demand of the NPS sector," Coal India's statement said.

Coal India's Over Burden Removal (OBR) also grew 29.3 percent compared to last year. For the June quarter, the company excavated 641 million cubic metres of Over Burden. In many mineral industries like coal, particularly in open-cast mines, coal can be extracted only after removing layers of stone, soil etc. This soil and stone are known as Over Burden and removal of that is Over Burden Removal. This process involves significant costs.

Inventory at the end of July stood at 53 million tonnes for Coal India.

Shares of Coal India are trading 4.4 percent higher at Rs 239.3 and are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index.