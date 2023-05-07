Coal India Q4: Margins plunge 970 bps, profits tumble 18%

Coal India, in its fourth quarter reported 18 percent year on year decline in net profit to Rs 5,528 crore. Though the revenues were higher by 17 percent, operating margins plunged 907 bps to 18.1 percent. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation declined 24 percent to Rs 6,898 crore versus Rs 9,078 crore in same quarter of last year.

The company's performance is much below street expectations. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation reported at Rs 6,898 crore is nearly half of CNBC-TV18 poll at Rs 12,550 crore. Similarly margins expectations was 34.8 percent. Net profit expectations were at Rs 9,210 crore, while the reported is Rs 5,528 crore.

The state run coal mining company's profitability was affected by increased provisions of Rs 337 crore. Also, employee benefit expenses jumped 60 percent year on year and 47 percent quarter on quarter to Rs 16,982 crore in the fourth quarter. The National Coal Wage Agreement - XI (NCWA-XI) dealing with the salary of non-executives is due for revision from July 1st, 2021. Pending finalisation of the agreement, Rs 5,870 crore for fourth quarter and Rs 8,152 crore for full year 2022-23 have been provided for and included under employee benefits expense. This is much higher than Rs 475 crore in corresponding quarter last year and Rs 1,080 crore for full year 2021-22. "Profitability would have been the highest ever in any quarter had the provision not been made" the company said in its press release.