    Coal India Q2 Results: A miss on all fronts as higher costs hurt operational performance

    By Hormaz Fatakia   IST (Updated)

    Coal India's EBITDA margin came in 920 basis points below what a CNBC-TV18 poll projected.

    State-run Coal India Ltd. reported September quarter results that missed estimates on all fronts owing to higher employee benefit expenses and other costs.
    The company's revenue, although marginally lower, but missed expectations of a CNBC-TV18 poll. However, all other parameters reported a big miss compared to what the street was working with.
    However, on a year-on-year comparison, the company's numbers look significantly higher. Revenue increased nearly 30 percent while operating profit or EBITDA jumped 85 percent.
    The company's EBITDA margin came in at 24.4 percent, which was 750 basis points higher than the 16.9 percent it reported during the same period last year. But when compared to the CNBC-TV18 poll, Coal India's EBITDA margin ended up being 920 basis points below the 33.6 percent estimate.
    The company's net profit of Rs 6,044 crore was nearly triple from the same period last year but lower than the Rs 6,831 crore figure the CNBC-TV18 poll projected. The figure was also lower than the Rs 8,834 crore net profit it reported during the June quarter.
    Coal India reported a significant increase in expenses during the September quarter, ranging from material costs to employee benefit expenses. Another section called "Stripping Activity Adjustment" saw an increase to Rs 736.7 crore compared to just Rs 69 crore during the same period last year.
    This is a developing story.
    First Published:  IST
