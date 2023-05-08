Coal India provides Rs 8,153 cr for wage revision in FY23, still sees 62% rise in net profit

Coal India's salary bill was Rs 49,409 crore in the 12 months ended March 2023, about 22 percent higher than the previous year. The company, which is facing higher production costs, spent more than a third of its revenue on salaries.

The world's largest coal miner, Coal India Ltd (CIL), has made a provision of Rs 8,152.75 crore for the full 2022-23 fiscal against Rs 1,080.97 crore provided in the previous 2021-22 financial year due on account of wage revision.

The company said salaries for non-executives are due for revision from July 1, 2021, and pending finalisation of a wage agreement with unions, a provision of Rs 5,870.16 crore has been made in the quarter.

Coal India has been in talks with the employee unions for wage revision. Workers are seeking a 47 percent increase in wages while Coal India has offered a 3 percent raise.

Its salary bill was Rs 49,409 crore in the 12 months that ended March, about 22 percent higher than the previous year. The company, which is facing higher production costs, spent more than a third of its revenue on salaries.

Wages of non-executive workers, which account for 94 percent of Coal India's workforce, are revised every five years. The hike is due in July 2021. In 2017, CIL signed a wage agreement with worker unions proposing a 20 percent hike in salaries for five years.

Coal India has a total workforce of 2.59 lakh. Out of this, around 15,000 are executive staff.

Later in a statement, the firm said net profit for FY 2022-23 saw a massive 62 percent growth at Rs 28,125 crore.

"This was despite provisioning Rs 8,153 crore in the accounts in 2022-23 towards wage revision of CIL's non-executive manpower," the company said.

This is the company's highest-ever net profit, beating the previous best of Rs 17,464 crore in 2018-19. The net profit in Q4 shrunk "primarily due to increased provision towards the wages," it said.

"PAT would have been the highest ever profit in any quarter had the provision not been made," the company said. The profits rose despite CIL capping its coal prices over the past five years amidst rising input costs, especially diesel and explosives, and increased wage costs due to provisioning in the accounts.

CIL and four central trade unions – BMS, HMS, AITUC, and CITU – had on January 3 inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as part of the ongoing National Coal Wage Agreement –XI.