Coal India provides Rs 8,153 cr for wage revision in FY23, still sees 62% rise in net profit

Coal India's salary bill was Rs 49,409 crore in the 12 months ended March 2023, about 22 percent higher than the previous year. The company, which is facing higher production costs, spent more than a third of its revenue on salaries.

The world's largest coal miner, Coal India Ltd (CIL), has made a provision of Rs 8,152.75 crore for the full 2022-23 fiscal against Rs 1,080.97 crore provided in the previous 2021-22 financial year due on account of wage revision.

The company said salaries for non-executives are due for revision from July 1, 2021, and pending finalisation of a wage agreement with unions, a provision of Rs 5,870.16 crore has been made in the quarter.