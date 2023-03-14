A quarter of Coal India's revised dispatch target for the power sector may happen in Q1

Coal India said it is well on its track to close this financial year with more than 585 MT in dispatch to power sector which represents an 8.3 percent jump over 540 MT in the previous financial year.

Coal India is optimistic of supplying 156 million tonne (MT) of coal to the power sector during April-June 2023, amid concerns over spike in coal demand. This would be 25.6 percent of the enhanced annual dispatch target of 610 MT slated for this sector in 2023-24.

Also, the company plans to scale up its production to maintain the pace on the back of an unprecedented 700 MT output, which it is on course to achieve by the end of the current financial year.

Coal India's management said that they are likely to have coal stock worth 50 MT at its pitheads by the end of June this year, even after dispatching the planned coal to power utilities.

Coal India is even confident of meeting the enhanced 610 MT coal supply target to the power sector in 2023-24. The target is 20 MT more than the initially projected 590 MT requirement by power sector.

Of the total 821 MT domestic coal demand projected for the power sector in 2023-24, Cola India’s target alone accounts for nearly three-quarters.

By the end of the ongoing fiscal, it is estimated that there would be at least 115 MT of domestic coal available to the power plants, with 68 MT at Coal India’s pitheads and 32 MT at plants’ end.

Coal lying at private washeries, goods sheds, ports and captive mines account for around 12 MT. Rakes on run, that is coal in transit, normally make up 3 MT of coal. Compared to last year’s 92.7 MT from the same sources, coal availability in the system would be 22.3 MT more.

Even in the current financial year, the initial target of 565 MT to thermal plants, was increased to 569.5 MT by the power sector in May 2022. Taking the rejigged target into its stride, Coal India as of March 13, 2023, had already clocked 554 MT supply to power sector.

“We are fully cognizant of the importance of meeting the demand surge from power sector and would do everything within our means to meet it,” the company said.