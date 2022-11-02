    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Coal India production highest in five months while offtake drops from last year

    Coal India production highest in five months while offtake drops from last year

    Coal India production highest in five months while offtake drops from last year
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

    Mini

    Production for the month of October increased 6.3 percent from last year

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Coal India share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban

    Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report

    Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Gold prices: Will likely Fed rate hike add sparkle to yellow metal?

    Gold prices: Will likely Fed rate hike add sparkle to yellow metal?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

    Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    India's largest coal producer Coal India Ltd. reported production and offtake figures for the month of October on Tuesday.
    Production for the month of October increased 6.3 percent from last year and was the highest in the last five months. Offtake was also the highest in three months. However, on a year-on-year basis, offtake declined 5 percent in October.
    The highest production came from Mahanadi Coal Fields, although production there only increased 3.6 percent from last year. Out of Coal India's eight units, only Northern Coalfields reported a decline in production.
    On the offtake front, Central Coalfields, Northern Coalfields, Western Coalfields and Mahanadi Coalfields reported a decline in offtake compared to October 2021.
    For the current financial year so far, Coal India's production has increased 18 percent from the comparable period last year while offtake has increased 6 percent. While all units have reported an increase in production between April-October, offtake from Eastern & Western Coalfields are down during this period.
    Coal India had achieved 43 percent of its annual production target during the first half of the current financial year. For the April-September period, Coal India produced 299 million tonnes of coal, nearly meeting its 306 million tonnes target. It has a production target of 700 million tonnes for the full financial year.
    October's production figures take Coal India's overall production for the year so far to 350.2 million tonnes.
    Also Read: Coal India plans 17 projects worth Rs 11,000 crore for green transport of coal
    Production split is 44 percent in the first and 56 percent in the second half of the financial year.
    Shares of Coal India have increased 14.2 percent over the last month and are trading at its IPO price of Rs 245.
    Also Read: The world's fifth largest coal producer is the hottest blue chip stock in India this year - here's why
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Coal Indiacoal india offtakecoal india productionCoal India share priceEastern CoalfieldsMahanadi Coalfields LimitedWestern Coalfields

    Previous Article

    Tech Mahindra Q2 Results: Deal wins lowest in three quarters

    Next Article

    Amazon market capitalisation falls below the $1 trillion mark for the first time since April 2020

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng