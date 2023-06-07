homebusiness Newscompanies NewsCoal India free float to increase in FTSE on June 7, Nuvama expects potential inflow of $18.5 million

Coal India free float to increase in FTSE on June 7, Nuvama expects potential inflow of $18.5 million

Coal India free float to increase in FTSE on June 7, Nuvama expects potential inflow of $18.5 million
1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 7, 2023 2:03:24 PM IST (Published)

The adjustment will take place on Wednesday, June 7. 

FTSE has announced an increase in state-run miner Coal India Ltd., free float post the successful completion of the company's Offer for Sale. Free float is termed as the proportion of shares that are permitted to be traded.

According to estimates from Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the rise in free float in Coal India could lead to an inflow of approximately $18.5 million and 6.6 million equity shares, which is equivalent to 0.7 days of Average Daily Value (ADV) traded.


The adjustment will take place on Wednesday, June 7.

The FTSE indices that are bound to witness an investability weight change following the updated shareholder information for Coal India, include FTSE All-World Index, FTSE MPF All-World Index, FTSE Global Large Cap Index, and FTSE Emerging Index, stated the stock exchange.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 last week, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the OFS. The government is likely to net Rs 4,000 crore from this transaction.

Shares of Coal India are trading 1.1 percent higher after a two-day drop at Rs 230.35.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Coal India

Recommended Articles

View All
TCS top brass salary jumps 120% in three years, former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home nearly Rs 30 cr in FY23

TCS top brass salary jumps 120% in three years, former CEO Rajesh Gopinathan took home nearly Rs 30 cr in FY23

Jun 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Auto stocks like Tata Motors, M&M, TVS at 52-week high - Here's what is keeping them in top gear

Jun 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Coach-Soch | Toxic behaviour in banking— it’s not a shocker, it’s pervasive industry culture

Jun 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

iPhone X will not get iOS 17 — a look back at this game changer

Jun 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read