Coal India free float to increase in FTSE on June 7, Nuvama expects potential inflow of $18.5 million

The adjustment will take place on Wednesday, June 7.

FTSE has announced an increase in state-run miner Coal India Ltd., free float post the successful completion of the company's Offer for Sale. Free float is termed as the proportion of shares that are permitted to be traded.

According to estimates from Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the rise in free float in Coal India could lead to an inflow of approximately $18.5 million and 6.6 million equity shares, which is equivalent to 0.7 days of Average Daily Value (ADV) traded.