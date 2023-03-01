Coal India reports 7% production growth in February, offtake remains flat from last year

In the April 2022 to February 2023 period, Coal India's production rose by 14.3 percent to 619.7 million tonnes from 542.4 million tonnes in the year-ago period.
State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) recorded 7 percent growth year-on-year in coal production to 68.8 million tonnes (MT) in the month of February compared to 64.3 MT in February 2022.
The company’s offtake increased marginally by 1.4 percent to 58.3 MT in February compared to 57.5 MT in the same period a year ago.
Coal India Ltd, on Wednesday, released the provisional production as well as the off-take performance of the company and its subsidiaries for the month of February and the 11-month period from April 2022 to February 2023.
For the same period, the offtake stood at 630.5 million tonnes, rising by 5.1 percent from 599.8 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year.
The state-owned company reported a 69 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit after tax to Rs 7,719 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, on the back of higher sales.
Its consolidated sales in the October-December period increased to Rs 32,429.46 crore, over Rs 25,990.97 crore a year ago.
The PSU said in a statement that the steep rise in profit came on the back of a higher add-on over the notified price in e-auction sales of 14.65 million tonnes of coal during the third quarter of FY23.
Shares of Coal India closed 1.60 percent higher at Rs 218.60 per piece on BSE on Wednesday.