Coal India Earnings Preview: Higher realisations, e-auction sales to drive revenue growth

India's largest coal producer Coal India Ltd., will report its December quarter results on Tuesday, January 31. The miner is likely to report sales growth of 20% from last year, led by higher realisations.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects net profit to grow nearly 70 percent year-on-year, while EBITDA margin may expand over 200 basis points.

For the quarter, Coal India's dispatches stood at 176 MT, a growth of 1.3 percent from last year and 14 percent sequentially.

Another contributor to earnings will be the higher e-auction realisation. Kotak Institutional Equities believes that blended realisations is expected at Rs 1,885 per tonne, which implies a growth of 26 percent from last year and 6 percent sequentially.

The higher e-auction premium will also result in an increase in the Average Selling Price (ASP).

A key factor to watch during the earnings will be higher employee expenses due to the wage revision. Management commentary will be awaited on the National Coal Wage Agreement and the possibility of a FSA (Fuel Supply Agreement) price hike.

Coal India and the trade unions await and approval from the government for a wage agreement that allows a 19 percent minimum guaranteed benefit to 2.38 lakh non-executive employees of the company.

Shares of Coal India were among the best performing stocks on the Nifty 50 index in 2022, registering their best annual gains since listing a decade earlier. Over the last month, the stock is unchanged.