Coal India goes for the first major price hike since 2018

The approved price hike is anticipated to generate approximately Rs 2,703 crores of incremental revenue for the balance period of FY24.

The board of Coal India Limited (CIL) on Tuesday, May 30, approved an eight percent increase in the prices of high-grade coal ranging from G2 to G10. This price hike will be applicable to all subsidiaries of Coal India Limited, which is expected to result in significant incremental revenue for the company.

The approved price hike is anticipated to generate approximately Rs 2,703 crores of incremental revenue for the balance period of FY24.

This move comes in response to the wage hike announced in January 2023, where a 19 percent Minimum Guaranteed Benefit for the National Coal Wage Agreement was recommended. The 19 percent Minimum Guaranteed Benefit will remain effective for a period of five years starting from July 1, 2021.

Approximately 30 percent of the volumes will be affected by this price hike.

It is noteworthy that this is the first major hike in coal prices since January 2018. The decision has raised hopes for CIL to further increase prices for other grades, which is likely to occur after the General Elections in CY24.

The price hike is expected to help offset approximately 50-55 percent of the higher employee costs incurred by the company.

In terms of the impact on brokerages, some had already factored in the Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA) hikes, so they will not upgrade their earnings projections. On the other hand, those brokerages that did not consider the FSA hikes will witness only a marginal increase in their earnings outlook.