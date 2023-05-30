Coal India goes for the first major price hike since 2018

The approved price hike is anticipated to generate approximately Rs 2,703 crores of incremental revenue for the balance period of FY24.

The board of Coal India Limited (CIL) on Tuesday, May 30, approved an eight percent increase in the prices of high-grade coal ranging from G2 to G10. This price hike will be applicable to all subsidiaries of Coal India Limited, which is expected to result in significant incremental revenue for the company.

This move comes in response to the wage hike announced in January 2023, where a 19 percent Minimum Guaranteed Benefit for the National Coal Wage Agreement was recommended. The 19 percent Minimum Guaranteed Benefit will remain effective for a period of five years starting from July 1, 2021.