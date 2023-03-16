Urban Company takes 25,000 sq ft co-working space on lease in Bengaluru

With a presence in over 40 locations across India, 315Work Avenue is a coworking space provider has technology-driven hubs, customised workflow and productive work ambience. It manages around 35,000 seats across multiple locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune," the company said.

Co-working space provider 315Work Avenue has leased around 25,000 sq ft space to Urban Company in Bangalore for a tenure of 60 months, the company announced on Thursday. The workspace is located at Krimson Square, Hosur Road, HSR Layout, Bangalore.

Commenting on the association, Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue said, “The world of commercial real estate is witnessing a sea change as coworking spaces have become an increasingly popular choice for businesses of all sizes. This deal is a further testament of the rising demand for the coworking sector where companies have realised the benefits of flexible working and are increasingly shifting from a centralized conventional office to decentralised and distributed flex offices for their workforce. While we see large enterprises vying for coworking spaces, the younger workforce too is choosing to be part of the new age office spaces."

With a presence in over 40 locations across India, 315Work Avenue is a coworking space provider, with technology-driven hubs, customised workflow and productive work ambience. It manages around 35,000 seats across multiple locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune," the company said in a statement.

The company currently manages 1.75 million sq ft space and aims to add another 2 million sq ft by the next financial year.

Home service provider, Urban Company, operates in 50+ cities in India, the UAE, Singapore and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company founded in 2014, provides services in the field of beauty and spa at home, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repair, painting, etc.

"It has a partner network of over 42,000 hand-picked service professionals transforming them into organized and high-quality micro-entrepreneurs. This new office of Urban Company is expected to house more than 500 employees," as per the company.

Gaurav Bajetha, VP – Global Workplace, Administration & Risk Management, Urban Company said, "The work culture has undergone a profound change. We are happy to associate with 315Work Avenue for our new workspace with entirely new modern infrastructure, coupled with IT-enabled services that meets new age requirements to transform our employee experience. We are now more focused on investing in employee well-being and finding sustainable ways to conduct our business. We are sure that 315Work Avenue will live up to its high standards and set high precedents. This will further strengthen our relationship as we move forward."

As per the company, JLL assisted Urban Company in sourcing and securing their Bangalore real estate space with 315Work Avenue.