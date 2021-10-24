Co-working platform &work offers smartly designed spaces to boost productivity

With the digital age setting in, there have been massive changes in our working style. There were days when working outside of a conventional office seemed impossible, but as people experienced several benefits offered by co-working spaces, the impossible seemed possible. Today, the co-working industry has exploded and is present across the entire world.

Co-working spaces are not only loved by entrepreneurs and freelancers but also by traditional business houses. Across India, several companies have started offering co-working spaces at affordable rates such as &work.

&work stepped into the co-working industry with a 220 seater co-working space in Faridabad. The company claims to reach 90 percent occupancy within 3 months of its inception. &work has helped people from diverse industries and experiences to connect, collaborate and grow together. The company said that provides its clients with a good work-life balance and stresses on the benefits this ideology entails.

"&work co-working spaces come with multiple attractions and benefits for entrepreneurs, freelancers, startups and even traditional businesses," the company said.

&work said it has designed all its workplaces with a focus on increasing productivity and comfort for its members.

"For instance, there is ample natural sunlight reaching the office, the colors used provide a soothing feel to the eye and mind, ergonomically designed furniture, etc. Though these details may seem trivial, they go a long way in boosting productivity and general mood. &work has created great respect from many prominent start-ups and established companies such as Zomato, MagicBricks, PhonePe, Homelane, Yamaha, and many more," the company said.

The main goal, the company added, is to ensure that clients only have to focus on their work and not on smaller operational challenges on a day-to-day basis that could potentially hamper their growth.

Unwinding is also an important part of one’s daily work. Working all day without any breaks can lower the productivity-rate significantly. Also, the breaks should be relaxing to recharge the creative cells and gain back the required concentration to upscale productivity. This can be achieved with dedicated unwinding areas such as a cafeteria or gaming zone or events conducted by &work community team, where one can meet new people from the co-working space and indulge in some interesting activities that will help to refresh one’s mind as well as provide them with opportunities to socialize and network, it added.

As part of their future growth, &work has recently introduced another 320 seater co-working space and a 60 seater Business centre in Faridabad which has made them the biggest player in Faridabad with over 600 seats, the company said.

The company further said that it is now planning to expand its operations in the markets of Agra, Mathura, Surat, and Vizag. The company founders share a common view that small cities are often overlooked in India even though they have tremendous potential and are already contributing enormously to the country’s GDP. Their ultimate goal is to help such cities to benefit from the unique offerings of co-working culture.