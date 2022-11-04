CNG, PNG to cost more in Mumbai as MGL hikes prices — check new rates here

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mumbai gas distributor, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), said on Friday, November 4, it is increasing the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 3.5 per kilogram and of piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1.5 per unit from midnight of November 5, 2022.

Last month, MGL reduced the prices of PNG and CNG in Mumbai due to the price cut after the recent fall in natural gas prices.

MGL distributes gas to 1.98 million households and over 4,067 small commercial and 360 industrial establishments in and around Mumbai.

The company also supplies CNG to vehicles in Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayander, Navi Mumbai and beyond. It has 296 CNG filling stations in Mumbai, Greater Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel.

Natural gas, which is extracted from below the Earth's surface, is converted to CNG for running automobiles and piped to household kitchens for cooking. It is also used to generate electricity and manufacture fertilisers.

Prices vary from city to city depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT.