Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    CNG, PNG to cost more in Mumbai as MGL hikes prices — check new rates here

    CNG, PNG to cost more in Mumbai as MGL hikes prices — check new rates here

    CNG, PNG to cost more in Mumbai as MGL hikes prices — check new rates here
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Published)

    Shares of Mahanagar Gas Ltd ended at Rs 889.10, up by Rs 2.70, or 0.30 percent on the BSE.

    Mumbai gas distributor, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), said on Friday, November 4, it is increasing the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 3.5 per kilogram and of piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1.5 per unit from midnight of November 5, 2022.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today

    Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    “Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet

    “Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge

    Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'

    India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Last month, MGL reduced the prices of PNG and CNG in Mumbai due to the price cut after the recent fall in natural gas prices.
    MGL distributes gas to 1.98 million households and over 4,067 small commercial and 360 industrial establishments in and around Mumbai.
    Also Read: Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge
    The company also supplies CNG to vehicles in Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayander, Navi Mumbai and beyond. It has 296 CNG filling stations in Mumbai, Greater Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel.
    Natural gas, which is extracted from below the Earth's surface, is converted to CNG for running automobiles and piped to household kitchens for cooking. It is also used to generate electricity and manufacture fertilisers.
    Prices vary from city to city depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    CNGMahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL)mumbaiPNG

    Next Article

    Jobs galore as hiring trends in India look rosy this Q3: Report

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng