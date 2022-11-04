CNG, PNG to cost more in Mumbai as MGL hikes prices — check new rates here

Shares of Mahanagar Gas Ltd ended at Rs 889.10, up by Rs 2.70, or 0.30 percent on the BSE.
Mumbai gas distributor, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), said on Friday, November 4, it is increasing the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 3.5 per kilogram and of piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1.5 per unit from midnight of November 5, 2022.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today
IST4 Min(s) Read
“Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet
IST5 Min(s) Read
Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge
IST3 Min(s) Read
India's largest mortgage lender is betting on the 'feel good factor'
IST2 Min(s) Read
Last month, MGL reduced the prices of PNG and CNG in Mumbai due to the price cut after the recent fall in natural gas prices.
MGL distributes gas to 1.98 million households and over 4,067 small commercial and 360 industrial establishments in and around Mumbai.
Also Read: Exclusive | Gogoro founder hopes to remove range anxiety with a mileage of 100 km per charge
The company also supplies CNG to vehicles in Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayander, Navi Mumbai and beyond. It has 296 CNG filling stations in Mumbai, Greater Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel.
Natural gas, which is extracted from below the Earth's surface, is converted to CNG for running automobiles and piped to household kitchens for cooking. It is also used to generate electricity and manufacture fertilisers.
Prices vary from city to city depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!