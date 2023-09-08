CNBC-TV18 Explains: What is the Indian Railways' FTR service that got IRCTC in focus

All catering facilities in coaches / trains booked on the Full Tariff Rate service will now be arranged by IRCTC. The Indian Railways announced that catering facilities in such special coaches or trains can only be booked via IRCTC, except for booking in FTR trains which have a pantry car.

But what exactly is the full tariff rate (FTR) service of the railways?

A Full Tariff Rate service allows passengers or organisations to book an entire train or some coaches for a marriage, or a tour program etc. via the FTR website.

Is FTR Service Available On All Stations?

Yes. Online booking of FTR train is allowed for journey starting from stations of all railway divisions. Howver, coaches can be detached and attached to a train only at those stations where trains halt for 10 minutes or more. The coaches cannot be attached in all the trains.

What is the time period?

Bookings can be done a maximum six months in advance or a minimum of 30 days prior to the date of journey.

What is the maximum number of coaches one can book?

A party can book a maximum of 10 coaches on FTR in a train for one tour programme. For an entire train, the maximum number of coaches that can be booked is 24, including two sleeper coaches, which are mandatory.

What Is The Tariff?

For booking a coach for a seven-day journey, you would have to shell out a sum of Rs 50,000 per coach. For every extra day that the journey extends or is likely to extend, the amount will be Rs 10,000 per day per coach.

In order to book a train, the amount for a minimum of 18 coaches for a seven-day journey is Rs 9 lakh. Beyond 18 coaches, an additional amount of Rs 50,000 per coach will be added. For a journey beyond seven days, a tariff of Rs 10,000 per day per coach will be added.

What if you want to book less than 18 coaches?

If you plan on booking a train which has less than 18 coaches, you will still be charged the sum for 18 coaches as that is the minimum amount.

What Happens In Case Of a Cancellation?

2 percent of the security deposit will be charged if the request is cancelled before provisional approval for the same is granted by the Railways. Here are the other charges:

If cancellation made from 48-24 hours before schedule departure and journey fare is note paid: Full security deposit forfeited.

Cancellation between 24-4 hours from departure: Cancellation charge shall be 25 percent of the chargeable fare. Cancellation within four hours would mean 50 percent of the chargeable fare.

How to Book the FTR Service?

- Approach chief booking supervisor (CBS) and provide written request containing journey details.

- CBS will feed the details and provide a systen generated slip

- Go to the UTS counter and deposit the registration money against the reference number

- Printed money receipt provided with a unique FTR number post payment

- Return to the CBS with the FTR number post which you will get an acknowledgement with your waiting list position

- Final confirmed programme copy to be collected at least 72 hours before departure

- Station manager of departure station to be provided with full list and details of passengers

- Only one time change in the date of commencement within 10 days of the original journey will be entertained

- Online booking is currently pilot tested for stations of Western Railway only

- Online booking can be done through ftr.irctc.co.in