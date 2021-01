Billionaire Ajay Piramal led Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL) has emerged as the winning bidder for Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), after almost 94 percent of the creditors voted in its favour, multiple people aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.

Oaktree Capital's resolution plan secured only 45 percent of votes from the creditors committee, people familiar with the matter said.

To be declared the winning bidder, the resolution plan has to secure the highest share of votes from the creditors committee, subject to a minimum of 66 percent votes. The CoC voted on plans submitted by all 4 suitors.

The voting concluded after six rounds of an intense bidding war between the suitors. While the creditors committee’s vote gets Piramal Group one step closer to the takeover of DHFL, the deal may be far from done. Several people closely involved in the matter opined that because of the apparent strife between the suitors throughout the process, no matter which proposal the CoC selects, the other bidders are expected challenge the takeover in court.

The CoC had put all six plans to vote, including one each from Piramal Group, Oaktree Capital and Adani Group under Option I for the entire DHFL book, another bid from Piramal Group for the retail portfolio, Adani for the wholesale & slum rehabilitation portfolios, and from Hong Kong-based SC Lowy for the wholesale portfolio.

Oaktree Capital and Piramal Group were seen as front-runners to acquire DHFL with the highest offers of the four suitors that came forward, CNBC-TV18 had reported.