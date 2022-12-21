At inexpensive valuations, Jefferies sees scope for further re-rating in CMS Info Systems to its healthy growth and sustainability.

Cash management and ATM replenishment services provider CMS Info Systems Ltd. is brokerage firm Jefferies' top pick among midcap financial companies. Despite a 40 percent surge since listing, the brokerage still finds the company's valuations to be inexpensive.

Jefferies has maintained its buy recommendation on the stock with a price target of Rs 390, implying a potential upside of 28 percent from current levels.

CMS Info Systems operates in three segments, cash management services, managed services, and cards. Aside of ATM replenishment services, the company also offers managed services like banking automation product sales, deployment and maintenance.

Here are some factors why the brokerage is bullish on this company:

Over the last 12-18 months, ATM addition is gathering steam, particularly through PSU Banks. This means that incremental contract wins are likely to remain healthy in financial year 2024. This, along with improving realisations on the ATM and cash management points will bode well for the company.

Jefferies expects the company to deliver a compounded annual revenue growth rate of 19 percent in these segments. The company also continues to gain market share as outsourcing of ATMs rises.

With 18,000 active sites, CMS Info Systems has also scaled up the remote monitoring solutions (RMS) segment. Majority of these sites are at ATMs. Going forward, the company aims to expand into more profitable RMS avenues like bank branches, NBFCs, retail outlets among others. The management's target of Rs 250 crore revenue in this segment by financial year 2025 is 15 percent higher than Jefferies' base case.

Jefferies expects the company to deliver a 25 percent Compounded growth rate in profits over financial year 2022 to 2025, aided by a 20 percent growth in operating revenue and margin expansion. A combination of a pick-up in ATM rollout and outsourcing, as well as a ramp up in the RMS business will aid the company's growth, according to Jefferies.

At inexpensive valuations, Jefferies sees scope for further re-rating in the stock owing to its healthy growth and sustainability.

Shares of CMS Info Systems are trading 0.6 percent higher at Rs 306.75. Since listing on December 31 last year, the stock is up over 40 percent from its IPO price of Rs 216.