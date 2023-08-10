CMS Info Systems Block Deal: Promoter entity likely to have sold, earnings call hinted at the same

As of the June quarter, Sion Investment held 46.48 percent stake in CMS Info Systems. Sion Investment had sold 13 percent stake in the company in the month of June as well.

Shares of CMS Info Systems fell as much as 8 percent on Thursday after 3.2 crore shares of the company exchanged hands in a large transaction.

The number of shares that exchanged hands amount to 21.6 percent of the total equity, according to data available on the exchanges. The overall transaction size was Rs 1,163.3 crore, in which shares exchanged hands at Rs 364.8 per share.

However, it is likely that the promoter entity may have sold stake in today's transaction. Based on the shareholding pattern as of June 30, no other entity other than the company's promoter Sion Investment Holding, has stake greater than 20 percent in the company.

The company is likely to have hinted at Sion Investments selling further stake during its June quarter earnings call on July 24.

When questioned by an analyst on the promoter stake sale being on a consistent decline from December 2021, Executive Vice Chairman, Whole-time director and CEO of CMS Info Systems, Rajiv Kaul said, "Our promoter Sion Investment Holding, a company based out of Singapore, which is, in turn, an investee company of Baring Private Equity Asia, which is a large PE firm in Asia. Baring and their holding companies, Sion have been investors in CMS for over 7 years. And as part of their own exit process, they will look at exiting their stakes in investee companies."

"Yes. I mean, logically, yes. I mean we as the team obviously will not have insight or won't be able to comment on what Sion's plans may be. But logically, if you look at the trend of any PE shareholder, they would look at exiting their stakes over a period of time," was Kaul's response when questioned on whether this means that Sion would continue to sell further stake.

Shares of CMS Info Systems are trading 7 percent lower at Rs 363.50. The company went public in 2021 at an IPO price of Rs 216. Its 52-week high of Rs 409.4 is a 90 percent surge from its IPO price.